Yandel releases“Mi Religion” video

Yandel

The singer releases his new music video

Yandel is in full promotion of his latest single “Mi Religion”. It is one of the songs that is getting a lot of play in Latin America radios and that now is renewed with its audiovisual production.

The video is now available through social networks, which keeps all fans of the reggaetonero moving. This material was directed by Carlos Pérez, with whom Yandel has already worked and was filmed in Coyote Dry Lake Bed in Barstow, California, under the production of Elastic People and a work team of more than 65 people.

As if that were not enough, this material has the special participation of Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2010 Mariana Vicente together with 65 people who acted in the production.

This single will be part of the fifth Yandel #Update solo album that will be available for sale in September of this year. This theme comes after “Calentura”, “Encantadora”, “Imaginar” and “Nunca me Olvides”, all Yandel hits.

Stay listening to “My Religion”.



