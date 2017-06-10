Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs – June 18, 2017

Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs Chart

Salsa Circuit brings you the Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs Chart. Find the hottest salsa, reggaeton, bachata, romantic songs playing in the clubs and radio.

Déjà vu – Prince Royce Ft. Shakira

Si No Vuelves – Gente de Zona

De Mi Que Hablen – Pirulo y la Tribu

Devuelveme Mi Libertad – Frank Reyes

Tamo’ Happy – Los Illegales

Corazon de Acero – Yiyo Sarante

Besar Tu Boca – El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico

Una Serenata – N’Klabe & NG2

Rumba de la Buena – Aymee Nuviola