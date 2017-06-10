Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs – June 18, 2017

By Mixx — June 10, 2017
Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs Chart

Salsa Circuit brings you the Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs Chart.  Find the hottest salsa, reggaeton, bachata, romantic songs playing in the clubs and radio.

 

 

 

 

  1. Déjà vu – Prince Royce Ft. Shakira

  1. Si No Vuelves – Gente de Zona

  1. De Mi Que Hablen – Pirulo y la Tribu

  1. Devuelveme Mi Libertad – Frank Reyes

  1. Tamo’ Happy – Los Illegales

  1. Corazon de Acero – Yiyo Sarante

  1. Besar Tu Boca – El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico

  1. Una Serenata – N’Klabe & NG2

  1. Rumba de la Buena – Aymee Nuviola

  1. Guayo – Elvis Crespo featuring Illegales

