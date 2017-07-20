By Mixx — July 20, 2017
Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs – July 23, 2017
Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs Chart
Salsa Circuit brings you the Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs Chart. Find the hottest salsa, reggaeton, bachata, romantic songs playing in the clubs and radio.
- Imitadora – Romeo Santos
- Si No Vuelves – Gente de Zona
- Quedate Conmigo – Chyno Miranda feat Wisin and Gente de Zona
- Hasta Que Me De La Gana
- De Mi Que Hablen – Pirulo y la Tribu
- Por Un Beso De Tu Boca – Silvestre Dangond
- La Vida me Cambio – Diana Fuentes feat Gente de Zona
- La Gran Fiesta – Olga Talon
- Rumba de la Buena – Aymee Nuviola
- Ni Tu Ni Yo – Jennifer Lopez feat Gente de Zona
