By Mixx — February 19, 2018
Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs – February 18, 2018
Salsa Circuit brings you the Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs Chart. Find the hottest salsa, reggaeton, bachata, romantic songs playing in the clubs and radio.
- Dejala Que Vuelva – Piso 21 feat Manuel Turizo
- Mala y Peligrosa – Victor Manuelle & Bad Bunny
- Sobredosis – Romeo Santos feat Ozuna
- Dale Vieja Dale – Tono Rosario
- Tu No Eres La Buena – David Kada
- No Tuve La Culpa – Arthur Hanlon Feat ChockQuibTown
- Como En Las Vegas – Olga Tanon & Chyno Miranda
- La Ventana Marroncita – Elvis Crespo
- Ave Maria – Lafame & Sebastian Yatra
- Cuando Llego a Casa – Fonseca
