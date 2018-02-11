Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs – February 11, 2018

Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs Chart

Salsa Circuit brings you the Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs Chart. Find the hottest salsa, reggaeton, bachata, romantic songs playing in the clubs and radio.

Dejala Que Vuelva – Piso 21 feat Manuel Turizo

Mala y Peligrosa – Victor Manuelle & Bad Bunny

Dale Vieja Dale – Tono Rosario

Tu No Eres La Buena – David Kada

No Tuve La Culpa – Arthur Hanlon Feat ChockQuibTown

Como En Las Vegas – Olga Tanon & Chyno Miranda

Amor de Los Amores – Gilberto Santa Rosa feat Garcia & La Sonora Sanjuanera

Sobredosis – Romeo Santos feat Ozuna

Tuyo – Romeo Santos