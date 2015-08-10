Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs – August 16, 2015

Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs Chart

Salsa Circuit brings you the Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs Chart. Find the hottest salsa, reggaeton, bachata, romantic songs playing in the clubs and radio.

1. Como duele el silencio – Leslie Grace



2. La gozadera – Gente de Sona feat Marc Anthony



3. Ahora que te vas – India



4. Muevelo – Juan Estaban



5. Mi calendario – Hector Acosta “El Torito”



6. Tu cuerpo me hace bien – Arcangel



7. Aqui nadie toca – Sharlene Feat Mozart La Para



8. No queria enganarte – Victor Manuelle



9. Lonely – Farruko Feating Los de la Nazza



10. Mi ritmo baila – Mary

