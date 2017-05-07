Ozuna releases “Tu Foto “

The Puerto Rican launches new single and announces his next tour

continues to take rapid steps.

The urban music singer has become for some time a true Latin American revelation.

He just released his new single, with which he will seek to conquer the most important radio rankings again.

This is “Tu Foto” and in just a few days is already in the number one position of worldwide trending topic and the video has more than 29 million

visits.

The song was filmed in Venezuela under the direction of

and has several stories of life, which portray what happens when people do not have their loved one by their side and remember them through the photographs.

Finally, Ozuna prepares for his first official World

which begins May 26 in the United States and will reach more than 25 cities around the world.

Tickets are now available.

Stay enjoying “Tu Foto”.