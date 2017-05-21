Olga Tanon awarded by Guinness World Records

Olga Tanon

Olga Tañón was recognized by the Guinness World Records . The singer has been recognized with two titles: the first to be the female artist with the most hits in the top 10 of the Billboard charts of tropical music, and the second to be the artist with the most victories in the Lo Nuestro Prize. Without a doubt, a great compliment for the Puerto Rican, who has a career of almost three decades.

“I have been blessed with many recognitions, but having the opportunity to be part of the prestigious Guinness World Records family is indescribable. I want to thank all the people who have contributed in my career and today are an eternal part of this day “, commented the artist during the awards.

“We are honored to recognize Olga Tañón’s extraordinary achievement of top 10 hits for more than twenty years,” said Guinness World Records contractor Sarah Casson .

Tañón is playing on all radios with her most recent hit “Así Es El Amor”, which ranks among the top 20 positions in the most Latin radio rankings.

