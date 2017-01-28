Nicky Jam is “El Amante” with his new single

Nicky Jam “El Amante”

Urban music singer Nicky Jam is enjoying success with his new single “El Amante.” It was recently released and already becoming a hit for 2017, leading all the major Latin radio charts. The reggaeton star said: “My strategy is not over, yes, I am the lover, although the lover is also you and all those who have done something crazy for love and do not regret it.”

Makes you wonder, is it something that he lived or is it pure fiction? We do not know, since the singer loves to keep us in suspense.

Be that as it may, “El Amante” is already a hit. We live you with the video for your viewing pleasure.