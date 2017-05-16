Natalia Lafourcade releases Muses

Natalia Lafourcade

Natalia Lafourcade can be heard on the most important Latin radios with her new production. This is Muses , the album that is now available for sale in both physical and digital format.

This album has 11 songs, five of which were composed by the Mexican artist herself and recognized around the world. The other six themes have been composed by Agustín Lara, Violeta Parra, Margarita Lecuona and Roberto Cantoral.

For Lafourcade this album synthesizes an artistic search that arose after releasing her previous and multi-award album Desde La Raiz : “We made Muses with the theme of rescuing hidden and forgotten treasures. It is a tribute to Latin American folklore in the hands of Los Macorinos, “commented the Mexican. “I became more aware of the musical projects that I would make in my way and understood that in that constant search I need to explore our past, our essence, through Songs and stories that hide between chords and melodies. ”

On the other hand, “Tú Sí Sabes Quererme”, the first single that emerges from this recent production, has become a true success reaching more than 22 million streams in Spotify and 16 million views on YouTube.

Here is the new hit.