MALUMA AND YANDEL SING TOGETHER

MALUMA AND YANDEL

THE ARTISTS UNVEILED THEIR NEW COLLABORATION “SOLO MÍA”

Maluma and Yandel had already announced more than five months ago that they were working together on a new project. Today they have everything ready and have released the video of “Solo Mia” with which they hope to become a great hit with all their fans.

The Puerto Rican singer and the Colombian “Baby” surprised their followers with publications in their respective Instagram profiles that account for this special collaboration.

The video shows them together displaying all the charm and charisma that these artists have. It is available on digital platforms. It already has more than 100 thousand views on YouTube alone .

Here is “Solo Mia” for your listening pleasure.