Los Amigos Invisibles release El Paradise

Los Amigos Invisibles

Los Amigos Invisibles brought good news to all their fans. The group announced the pre-sale of their new studio album, El Paradise, that will be available February 24 in CD format, digital download and streaming.

El Paradise was recorded while on tour in which the group performed more than 80 shows in 14 countries. This album, which features the production of Enrique González Müller, Karl Kling and Daniel Saa, contains 17 songs. They include collaborations with renowned international artists such as Los Auténticos Decadentes, Kinky and the icon of salsa, Oscar D ‘León.

We leave you with “Lo Que Me Gusta”.