Juanes shares details of his plan

Juanes

Juanes is in a great moment presenting his latest studio album. Mis Planes Son Amarte is already on its way to all the Latin American record companies while it is playing hard on the most important radio stations. The Colombian took advantage of the repercussion that his new production is having to share some details on it.

“This album has a different concept because it really is a visual album. What we have done during these months is to gradually show what the album will be, “said the artist during an interview with Terra and added:” It broke with the mold of the established to present an album.”

In addition, he emphasized the new experience of working with Sky and Mosty , two exponents of the urban genre. “When I sat down with them we were clear that the idea was not to do reggaeton, or do anything other than me,” Juanes said.

Remember that Mis Planes Son Amarte contains 13 songs and will soon be available for sale. While waiting for this release, stay listening to “Hermosa Ingrata”.