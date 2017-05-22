Happy Colors and Magic Juan release “Chevere”

Dominican DJ, producer and composer

debuts his song “Chévere” with

.

The artists unite to create this new sound that combines the urban genre and club rhythms.

A formula that will undoubtedly put you to dance.

For Happy Colors to collaborate with Magic Juan is a great achievement: “I was always a fan of Magic Juan.

I grew up listening to ‘El Tiburón’ and ‘Meneando La Pera’ and I am very happy with the result of ‘Chévere’, because it is something very different from the other musical songs that are on the market, “he said.

Meanwhile, Magic Juan says that the talent of Happy Colors conquered him: “The first time I heard this rhythm was like 2 am and I quickly went to my studio and the muse was there.” The lyrics of this song is cheerful and catchy and promises to be chanted at parties, clubs and meetings throughout this summer: “When you look at me, my body is paralyzed and that makes me feel chevere,” says part of the song.

In addition, it will be part of the series of American television Empire that released May 17, by the FOX network .

We leave you with “Chevere” by Magic Juan.