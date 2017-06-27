Diana Fuentes presents “La Vida Me Cambió”

Cuban singer

presents her new song in which she has the participation of her friends and colleagues

.

The duo joins their talented compatriot in “La Vida Me Cambió”.

This theme also has a colorful audiovisual production that shows beautiful landscapes of Cuba chanted by the energy and dance of these successful artists. This material was directed by renowned audiovisual director Alejandro Pérez.

“La Vida Me Cambió” is the second single from Fuentes’s new album, Todo Esta Pasando . The first promotional single of this album is “La Fortuna”, a theme with which the Cuban has imposed herself on radios and, as if that were not enough, has the collaboration of several Grammy Award winner, Puerto Rican singer-songwriter and producer, Tommy Torres.

Remember that Diana Fuentes recently had the opportunity to share the stage with Franco De Vita during a recital at the American Airlines Arena in Miami where she performed “Tan Sólo Tú”.

Great year for the Cuban who now adds more and more songs that promise to be placed in the top rankings of all radios.

Stay listening to “La Vida Me Cambió”.