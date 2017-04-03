Daddy Yankee indestructible

Daddy Yankee

The singer has broken a lot of records and adds more …

The supremacy of Daddy Yankee is indisputable. The singer of reggaetón permanently revalidates his title of King and, this time, breaking a new record.

Last week he became the most heard Latin artist on Spotify and Top 25 worldwide. A true achievement that takes your music to the top!

His recent hits “Hula Hoop”, “La Rompe Corazones” (along with Ozuna ), and “Despacito” (along with Luis Fonsi ) total more than 294 million listeners in Spotify. In this way, the Puerto Rican is the icon of the largest urban genre. In addition, he managed to obtain 50 songs in the list of Hot Latin Songs, becoming reggaetonero with more hits placed in the prestigious magazine Billboard .

As if that were not enough, today he is among the five most heard singers in Latin America and around the world. But, there are more. One of his most recent singles, “Shaky Shaky,” continues to add views, with more than 940 million views on YouTube . In addition, his choreography is a global sensation with fans in Korea, Malaysia, Venezuela, Lebanon, Hong Kong, Croatia and South Africa, among many other countries.

We leave you with “Despacito”.