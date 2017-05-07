Carlos Rivera sings with Gente De Zona

Carlos Rivera

Carlos Rivera announced the release of his new single. The singer released “Lo Digo”, a theme in which Gente De Zona, one of the most successful duos in Latin America, is participating.

The song is part of the new album by the Mexican, Yo Creo, which will be available for sale next May 26. But, before this release, we can start enjoying it in advance as “Lo Digo” will be released May 12.

In addition, Rivera announced his return to Spain to close his successful international tour #YoCreoTour . On September 2 he will perform at the Wizink Center in Madrid, where he will bid farewell to the European stages after 60 concerts in Latin America and Spain including 3 sold outs in the national auditorium of Mexico City.

While we wait for more news, listen to “Voy a Amarte”.