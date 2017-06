released Primera Fila, which will go on sale June 23

is in a great time in her life.

The singer released Primera Fila , her latest album that will go on sale June 23.

But before this great premiere we can already know some details of the production.

One of the surprises is that the artist has the participation of Carlos Vives in this album. In addition, she presented “No tengo dinero”, the first single that comes out of the album and that is a tribute to Juan Gabriel , since this song was originally released by the Mexican.

As if that were not enough, Yuri’s new studio album is now available to preorder through iTunes.

While we wait for more news, listen to “No tengo dinero”.