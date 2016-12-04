Wisin leads the charts with “Vacaciones”

Wisin

The singer of urban music is imposed on the radios of Venezuela

Wisin continues to demonstrate that he is one of the leading figures in urban music. After having been away from the scenes after losing his newborn daughter Victoria, he is back with great success. His new track “Vacaciones” is one of the most played in radio stations around Latin America, while leading the most important rankings debuting at the top of Venezuela’s Record Report.

This song is one of those included in his next studio album that will be available for sale in 2017. It was composed by Wisin along with the collaboration of Cáceres and Arbise González (Motiff) and Antonio Barullo.

“Vacaciones” has a video clip filmed in the Mayan Riviera, Mexico. It was directed by Jessy Terrero and Pedro Torres. In addition, as if that were not enough, this video production has managed to exceed six million views on YouTube.

Here is “Vacaciones” for your listening pleasure.