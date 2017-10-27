Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs – November 5, 2017

Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs Chart

Salsa Circuit brings you the Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs Chart. Find the hottest salsa, reggaeton, bachata, romantic songs playing in the clubs and radio.

Bailame – Nacho

Bella y Sensual – Romeo Santos feat Nicky Jam & Daddy Yankee

3 A.M. – Jesse & Joy Feat Gente de Zona

Ganas Locas – Prince Royce feat Farruko

Tu Maleta – Hector Acosta “El Torito”

Casate Conmigo – Sylvestre Dangond & Nicky Jam

Aceite en la Cintura – Mark B

Fecha de Vencimiento – Frank Reyes

Ove Mujer – Raymix