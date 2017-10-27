By Mixx — October 27, 2017
Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs – November 5, 2017
Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs Chart
Salsa Circuit brings you the Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs Chart. Find the hottest salsa, reggaeton, bachata, romantic songs playing in the clubs and radio.
- Bailame – Nacho
- Bella y Sensual – Romeo Santos feat Nicky Jam & Daddy Yankee
- 3 A.M. – Jesse & Joy Feat Gente de Zona
- Ganas Locas – Prince Royce feat Farruko
- Tu Maleta – Hector Acosta “El Torito”
- Casate Conmigo – Sylvestre Dangond & Nicky Jam
- Aceite en la Cintura – Mark B
- Fecha de Vencimiento – Frank Reyes
- Ove Mujer – Raymix
- Asesina – Zacaria Ferreira
