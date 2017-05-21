By Mixx — May 21, 2017
Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs – May 27, 2017
Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs Chart
Salsa Circuit brings you the Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs Chart. Find the hottest salsa, reggaeton, bachata, romantic songs playing in the clubs and radio.
- Déjà vu – Prince Royce Ft. Shakira
- Heroe Favorito – Romeo Santos
- Si No Vuelves – Gente de Zona
- Vuelve – Jerry Rivera
- El Amor de Mi Vida – J’Martin
- De Mi Que Hablen – Pirulo y la Tribu
- Corazon de Acero – Yiyo Sarante
- Devuelveme Mi Libertad – Frank Reyes
- Asi Es El Amor – Olga Tanon & Wisin
- Besar Tu Boca – El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico
