By Mixx — May 14, 2017
Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs – May 20, 2017
Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs Chart
Salsa Circuit brings you the Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs Chart. Find the hottest salsa, reggaeton, bachata, romantic songs playing in the clubs and radio.
- Déjà vu – Prince Royce Ft. Shakira
- Heroe Favorito – Romeo Santos
- Si No Vuelves – Gente de Zona
- El Amor de Mi Vida – J’Martin
- Devuelveme Mi Libertad – Frank Reyes
- Tamo’ Happy – Illegales
- Vuelve – Jerry Rivera
- Asi Es El Amor – Olga Tanon & Wisin
- Corazon de Acero – Yiyo Sarante
- Una Serenata – N’Klabe & NG2
Leave a Reply