By Mixx — May 07, 2017
Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs – May 13, 2017
Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs Chart
Salsa Circuit brings you the Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs Chart. Find the hottest salsa, reggaeton, bachata, romantic songs playing in the clubs and radio.
- Déjà vu – Prince Royce Ft. Shakira
- Heroe Favorito – Romeo Santos
- Ya No me Duele Mas – Sivestre Dangand Ft Farruko
- Si No Vuelves – Gente de Zona
- Vuelve – Jerry Rivera
- Devuelveme Mi Libertad – Frank Reyes
- El Amor de Mi Vida – J’Martin
- Asi Es El Amor – Olga Tanon & Wisin
- Tamo’ Happy – Illegales
- Una Serenata – N’Klabe & NG2
Leave a Reply