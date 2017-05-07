Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs – May 13, 2017

Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs Chart

Salsa Circuit brings you the Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs Chart. Find the hottest salsa, reggaeton, bachata, romantic songs playing in the clubs and radio.

Déjà vu – Prince Royce Ft. Shakira

Heroe Favorito – Romeo Santos

Ya No me Duele Mas – Sivestre Dangand Ft Farruko

Si No Vuelves – Gente de Zona

Vuelve – Jerry Rivera

Devuelveme Mi Libertad – Frank Reyes

El Amor de Mi Vida – J’Martin

Asi Es El Amor – Olga Tanon & Wisin

Tamo’ Happy – Illegales