By Mixx — February 28, 2018
Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs – March 4, 2018
Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs Chart
Salsa Circuit brings you the Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs Chart. Find the hottest salsa, reggaeton, bachata, romantic songs playing in the clubs and radio.
- Dejala Que Vuelva – Piso 21 feat Manuel Turizo
- Sobredosis – Romeo Santos feat Ozuna
- Mala y Peligrosa – Victor Manuelle & Bad Bunny
- Dale Vieja Dale – Tono Rosario
- No Tuve La Culpa – Arthur Hanlon Feat ChockQuibTown
- Como En Las Vegas – Olga Tanon & Chyno Miranda
- Tu No Eres La Buena – David Kada
- Amor de Los Amores – Gilberto Santa Rosa feat Victor Garcia & La Sonora Sanjuanera
- Azukita – Steve Aoki, Daddy Yankee, Play-N-Skills & Elvis Crespo
- Por Pura Curiosidad – Fonseca
