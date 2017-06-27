By Mixx — June 27, 2017
Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs – July 2, 2017
Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs Chart
Salsa Circuit brings you the Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs Chart. Find the hottest salsa, reggaeton, bachata, romantic songs playing in the clubs and radio.
- Imitadora – Romeo Santos
- Si No Vuelves – Gente de Zona
- De Mi Que Hablen – Pirulo y la Tribu
- Hasta Que Me De La Gana
- Quedate Conmigo – Chyno Miranda feat Wisin and Gente de Zona
- Por Un Beso De Tu Boca – Silvestre Dangond
- Rumba de la Buena – Aymee Nuviola
- Guayo – Elvis Crespo featuring Illegales
- Una Serenata – N’Klabe & NG2
- El Problema Eres Tu – Alexandre Pires
Leave a Reply