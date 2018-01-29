Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs – January 28, 2018

Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs Chart

Salsa Circuit brings you the Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs Chart. Find the hottest salsa, reggaeton, bachata, romantic songs playing in the clubs and radio.

Echame La Culpa – Luis Fonsi & Demi Lovato

La Modelo – Ozuna & Cardi B

Corazon – Maluma feat Nego Do Borel

El Bano – Enrique Iglesias feat Bad Bunny

Sensualidad – Bad Bunny, J Balvin & Prince Royce

Downtown – Anitta & J Balvin

Siguelo Bailando – Ozuna

To Comienza En La Disco – Wisin feat Yandel & Daddy Yankee

Dejala Que Vuelva – Piso 21 feat Manuel Turizo