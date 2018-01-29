By Mixx — January 29, 2018
Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs – January 28, 2018
Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs Chart
Salsa Circuit brings you the Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs Chart. Find the hottest salsa, reggaeton, bachata, romantic songs playing in the clubs and radio.
- Echame La Culpa – Luis Fonsi & Demi Lovato
- La Modelo – Ozuna & Cardi B
- Corazon – Maluma feat Nego Do Borel
- El Bano – Enrique Iglesias feat Bad Bunny
- Sensualidad – Bad Bunny, J Balvin & Prince Royce
- Downtown – Anitta & J Balvin
- Siguelo Bailando – Ozuna
- To Comienza En La Disco – Wisin feat Yandel & Daddy Yankee
- Dejala Que Vuelva – Piso 21 feat Manuel Turizo
- Casate Conmigo – Silvestre Dangond & Nicky Jam
