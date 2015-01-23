Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs – January 25, 2015

Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs Chart

Salsa Circuit brings you the Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs Chart. Find the hottest salsa, reggaeton, bachata, romantic songs playing in the clubs and radio.

1. Que suenen los tambores – Victor Manuelle



2. Lento – Santacruz



3. Tracion – Yanfourd



4. Lejos de aqui – Farruko



5. Son 45 – Ismael Miranda



6. Quiereme – Johnny Sky



7. Ruleta Rusa – Tony Dize



8. Tu y yo – Kent y Tony



9. Soledad – Don Omar



10. Adicto a tus redes – Tito “El Bambino” feat Nicky Jam

