Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs – January 25, 2015

By Mixx — January 23, 2015
Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs – January 25, 2015

Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs Chart

Salsa Circuit brings you the Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs Chart. Find the hottest salsa, reggaeton, bachata, romantic songs playing in the clubs and radio.

 

 

 

1. Que suenen los tambores – Victor Manuelle

2. Lento – Santacruz

3. Tracion – Yanfourd

4. Lejos de aqui – Farruko

5. Son 45 – Ismael Miranda

6. Quiereme – Johnny Sky

7. Ruleta Rusa – Tony Dize

8. Tu y yo – Kent y Tony

9. Soledad – Don Omar

10. Adicto a tus redes – Tito “El Bambino” feat Nicky Jam

About Author

View all Mixx posts.

(1) Reader Comment

  1. Pingback: Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs – January 25, 2015 - UNIR1 Radio

Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.