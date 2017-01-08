By Mixx — January 08, 2017
Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs – January 15, 2017
Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs Chart
Salsa Circuit brings you the Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs Chart. Find the hottest salsa, reggaeton, bachata, romantic songs playing in the clubs and radio.
- La Sandunauita – Diego Amador Featuring Oscal D’Leon
- Otro Loco – Grupo Mania
- Olvidame y Pega La Vuelta – Jennifer Lopez & Marc Anthony
- Rico Suave – J Alvarez
- La Mala y La Buena – Alex Sensation + Gente de Zona
- Vas A Entender – Rolf Sanchez
- Dile Que Tu Me Quieres – Ozuna
- Sin Contrato – Maluma Featuring Fifth Harmony
- Cosculluela – Manicomio
- Ya No Me Duele Mas – Silvestre Dangand Featuring Farruko
