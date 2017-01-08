Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs – January 15, 2017

Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs Chart

Salsa Circuit brings you the Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs Chart. Find the hottest salsa, reggaeton, bachata, romantic songs playing in the clubs and radio.

La Sandunauita – Diego Amador Featuring Oscal D’Leon

Otro Loco – Grupo Mania

Olvidame y Pega La Vuelta – Jennifer Lopez & Marc Anthony

Rico Suave – J Alvarez

La Mala y La Buena – Alex Sensation + Gente de Zona

Vas A Entender – Rolf Sanchez

Dile Que Tu Me Quieres – Ozuna

Sin Contrato – Maluma Featuring Fifth Harmony

Cosculluela – Manicomio