By Joanna — December 29, 2016
Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs – December 29, 2016
Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs Chart
Salsa Circuit brings you the Weekly Top 10 Latin Songs Chart. Find the hottest salsa, reggaeton, bachata, romantic songs playing in the clubs and radio.
- Olvidame y Pega La Vuelta – Jennifer Lopez & Marc Anthony
- Otro Loco – Grupo Mania
- Rico Suave – J Alvarez
- Ella Tiene – Rey Chavez
- Vas A Entender – Rolf Sanchez
- La Mala y La Buena – Alex Sensation + Gente de Zona
- Detras de Ti – Jory Boy
- Nos Olvidamos – Key-Y
- El Pobre – Chiko Swagg Featuring Luis Vargas
- Lucho – Gino Avila
