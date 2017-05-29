Tomas The Latin Boy conquers with his “Piel Morena”

Tomas The Latin Boy

The Venezuelan leads the radio rankings with with his new single next to Jencarlos Canela

The young and talented Venezuelan singer Tomas The Latin Boy is leading radio charts with his latest single “Piel Morena”, a song that plays a duet with Jencarlos Canela . This duo has managed to conquer all their fans by becoming a true musical revolution.

In addition, this song debuted at the top of the National Report in his country. In the first few days, he was ranked No. 8 in the Top 100, then ranked No. 4 in the Top 10 Urban and fifth place in the Top 20 in Caracas.

With the help of Universal Music and D2 Music Internacional, this artist is seeing success not only in Venezuela but also in other Latin American countries such as Colombia, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, Ecuaodor and Argentina, among others.

Stay listening to “Piel Morena”.