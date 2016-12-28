Three dance hits of 2016

Three dance hits

Looking back at those songs that made you dance this year

We are getting to the end of this year and we are starting to do balance sheets. Therefore, we review the songs that have had a lot of airplay in 2016 and that, no doubt, you heard again and again. Besides, surely these are some of those that made you go crazy on the dance floors.

Maluma, Ricky Martin, Shakira, Daddy Yankee and Carlos Vives are leading the most important radio rankings in Latin America and those who have received well-deserved distinctions. That’s why we reviewed three of their hits.

1- “La Bicicleta” by Shakira and Carlos Vives that has already reached more than 500 billion views on YouTube!

2- “Vente Pa ‘Ca” by Ricky Martin with Maluma became another of the songs most heard this year. The duo surprised with a very danceable theme and a videoclip with a paradisiac scenery: beach, sun, pool and a lot of rhythm.

3 – Daddy Yankee proved once again to be the King of Reggaeton with his most recent hit “Shaky Shaky” imposing a choreography around the world. In addition, the music video for this song reached more than 600 million views on YouTube. A real success!