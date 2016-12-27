Three albums you heard this year

Three albums

We review the most romantic songs of 2016

We’re saying goodbye to 2016 and we want to remind you of the songs that resonated this year and those that you could not stop listening over and over. That’s why today we review three albums that put you in a very romantic mood…

The first of them is Hijos Del Mar by David Bisbal. This is the album that contains 10 songs, among which are: “Fiebre”, “Camino A La Verdad”, “Antes Que No” and “Duele Demasiado”. This new album will have Bisbal on a new tour that will begin June 2, 2017 in his native town of Almería.

Another record that got a lot of play this year was Latina by Thalía where the singer combines romantic themes with her original rhythms. Her first promotional single was “Desde Esta Noche”, which she plays alongside Maluma, which has become a hit in 2016.

Finally, we can not fail to mention Ida And Vuelta by Ricardo Montaner. It is a production that contains 19 of the most recognized themes of Mexican regional music and, in turn, several Mexican artists interpret the most famous songs of Montaner.

As a bonus track we can’t leave out Apague La Luz by Ricardo Arjona, who returned to become a real success. This album brings together the most famous songs of the Guatemalan.