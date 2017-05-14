Sixto Rein joins J Álvarez

Sixto Rein

Two figures of Latin music surprisingly joined to collaborate on a new song. They are Sixto Rein and J Álvarez, who composed “Infiel”.

The song has not yet been released but the artists commented on some details about it. For example, they revealed that they wrote it in just two hours. Apparently, young musicians have a great ability to compose songs.

For his part, Rein commented: “We went to the studio, Maroon set the track and we started to hear several rhythms. J Álvarez started making melodies, I said a couple of words, he had the structure of what was intro and chorus and in less than two hours the song was ready,” during an interview with Terra.

And, he added that “Infiel” is a “reflection of what happens when you may be led by a feeling, an emotion and you make mistakes.” Finally, he said that he is always thinking about new ideas for sonds and that he considers himself a creator.

While we wait for his new song, along with J Álvarez, we leave you with “Perdoname”