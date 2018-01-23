SHARLENE SAYS “Me Siento bien”

SHARLENE

THE SINGER UNVEILED HER NEW PROMOTIONAL SINGLE

Sharlene brings her fans some great news with the release of her new single, “Me Siento Bien” that has the collaboration of Fuego. This songs is now available on all digital music platforms while the video is available on Sharlene’s official VEVO channel .

“My team and I have worked very hard to perfect this new and unique sound that we have been able to bring, and I think we all loved this single,” said the artist about her new project.

“Me Siento Bien” marks the beginning of a new stage in Sharlene’s career as it is the first single to be released with the Universal Latin Music Entertainment label with which she signed a contract in October of last year. Since then, the singer-songwriter has been in the studio working with several renowned composers and producers and perfecting these new sounds.

We leave you with “Me Siento Bien” for your listening pleasure. As you can see it’s heavily Toronto’s Drake influenced.