Shakira to release El Dorado

The Colombian is preparing to release her new album

brings us more news.

The Colombian star prepares for the release of her next record production.

which will be available for sale from May 26, but before this great release date, the singer released some details and began with a campaign of dissemination through social networks.

In her official

account Shakira

the cover image of the album and commented to be very happy for this launch.

Happy to announce the release on May 26th of my new album “El Dorado” / So happy to announce my new album “El Dorado” – out 26th of May! Shak #ShakiraElDorado

A shared publication by Shakira (@shakira) May 11, 2017 at 10:22 AM PDT

In addition, she took advantage of the fact that all eyes of the press are on the premiere of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales , sequel to Pirates of the Caribbean that soon will reach cinemas and that already arouses great enthusiasm. In this respect the Colombian said: “According to Colombian legends, the city of ‘El Dorado’ kept precious treasures and many spent years in search of it. Following the theme of the album, Shakira has hidden treasures around the world. Now it is in their hands to find them. “

On May 26 we can discover what secrets the singer has hidden so far.

This album production contains 13 songs, including several of her most recent hits such as “Me Enamoré”, “Chantage” with Maluma and “La Bicicleta” with Carlos Vives.

We leave you with “Me Enamore” for your listening pleasure.