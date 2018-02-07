SHAKIRA AND MALUMA TOGETHER AGAIN

SHAKIRA AND MALUMA

THE SINGERS COME TOGETHER IN “TRAP”, THE NEW release by THE COLOMBIAN singer

Shakira continues to release more news and this time it was the new video clip for her song “Trap” with the urban music star Maluma. Together they make an explosive duo and prove it once again, after the resounding success of “Chantaje”, in this new clip.

The song is part of the artist’s latest album, El Dorado and has been placed among the most popular songs on the album by her followers, with more than 14 million streams on Spotify to date.

For its part, the video clip recreates a cinematic environment, Shakira collaborated with the visionary director Jaume de Laiguana with whom he has worked on several of his previous videos. Filmed in black and white, it is one of the most powerful and unforgettable short films in the career of this consecrated artist.

Finally, remember that Shakira continues her world tour taking El Dorado songs to several cities around the world.

Here is “Trap” for your listening pleasure.