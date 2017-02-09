Romantic singer Ricardo Montaner releases two new singles

Ricardo Montaner

Ricardo Montaner returns to surprise all his fans with two new singles. The star of Latin music is out promoting his new singles “Hombre Normal” and “Bésame”.

The first of these songs is a romantic letter to a love that was never reciprocated. In addition, it counts on the collaboration of the Philharmonic orchestra of the city of Prague. Meanwhile, “Bésame”, a Montaner classic, comes with a version that has already begun to play in major radios. The same has the collaboration of La Adictiva, which for Montaner was very special.

“La Adictiva was able to make their own version. Bésame is one of my most versioned works and I must admit that listening to her in this particular style of La Adictiva has pleasantly surprised me and I love to hear it performed by them, “the singer said.

We must remember that these songs are part of Montaner’s last album, Ida y Vuelta. The album contains 19 of the most recognized themes of Mexican regional music while, in turn, several Mexican artists interpret the most famous songs of the Latin star.

Stay listening to “Hombre Normal” and while waiting for “Bésame” is available, enjoy its classic version.