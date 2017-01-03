Residente prepares for solo debut in January

Residente

The singer said he will release his first solo single this month

Residente is preparing for the release of his first solo album. One of the members of the successful urban music duo Calle 13 will start a new music chapter, already away from Visitante. While the singers emphasized that this new project does not mean the break up of the group, René Pérez will focus on his solo career for a while.

“In January comes the first single played by these great musicians from Siberia,” published the Puerto Rican in his official Facebook account for all his fans.

Although he did not give more details, it is expected that the first single of his next disc is “Somos Anormales”.

remember that at that time we learned that Perez traveled especially to Kyzil, Tuva (southern Siberia) to record this song together with some members of the Chirgilchin group, known for their harmonic singing from Central Asia. Apparently, this single will be available in a few days!

We now leave you with “Adentro”.