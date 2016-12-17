Mirella Cesa conquers her compatriots

Mirella Cesa

Mirella Cesa is closing a great year. The Ecuadorian singer received the prestigious prize of Best Female Artist of the Year by the Boca De Boca program, broadcast by TC Televisión and considered the most important show in her country. In addition, she participated in the Teletón, Ecuador Por La Vida, a program that is carried out year after year and has a purpose of solidarity for all children.

Her performance in Ecuador has been a great moment for the singer. The audience could not stop singing each of her best known songs. Mirella burst onto the stage with the hit “A Besos”, followed with “Somos”, a song of empowerment for women, which awoke the euphoria of her female audience. Finally, the singer said goodbye to her fans inviting the duo Periko and Jessi Leon, to the stage.

Cesa continues to promote “Somos” while working on her next album that will reach the record stores next year.

Here is “Somos” for your listening pleasure.