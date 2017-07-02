Maluma hits No. 1

continues conquering the most important billboards of Latin America with his new hit “Felices Los 4”.

The success of this single is so much that it recently placed in the first place of the Top 20 of Monitor Latino of Venezuela for the second consecutive week.

In addition, he is also leading the most important rankings in Colombia.

“Felices Los 4”, written by Servando Primera and Mario Cáceres , is currently playing on all the stations in his native country while it was held for five consecutive weeks on the Colombian billboards.

As if that were not enough, the video for this song already has more than 456 million views on YouTube.

This single is not the only hit with which Maluma travels the world. “Chantage,” which he plays alongside Shakira and “Vente Pa ‘Ca” with Ricky Martin have more than a billion copies. Figures that only a select few achieve!

Maluma never tires of breaking records and cementing himself as a true star of Latin music.

We leave you with “Felices Los 4”.