LIGNANO SALSA FESTIVAL

HERE COMES THE SALSA, FUN & FIESTA

What’s better than starting your summer holidays dancing by the beach in the peninsula of Lignano, near Venice in Italy ?!

From May 22nd to 28th 2017, more than 60 international artists will make you dance on el ritmo latino (Salsa, Bachata, Kizomba, Semba, Mambo, Afro/folklore, Flamenco, Afrobeats, Zouk, Brazilian dance…) for your pleasure.

Any packs (One week pack, 4 days pack…) will allow you to enjoy the sun, music and dance with us.

We don’t know about you guys but we totally imagine us chilling, listening to good music, watching the stars above our heads while drinking a glass of wine, the sea on one side and the dance floor on the other… !

Find all the information you need, programs, artists, packs, location and accommodation at Ligano Salsa Festival.