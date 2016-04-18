Laura Guevara releases “Mas Feliz”

Laura Guevara

The Venezuelan singer, Laura Guevara, released the video for her latest promotional single. It is “Mas Feliz” and is one of the songs that leads the radio rankings in her native country.

The young and talented artist chose to make a special presentation of this production. To this end, she invited all her fans to participate in an event held, April 4, in the Plaza Los Palos Grandes.

Veronica Gomez officiated was the hostess and welcomed hundreds of people as they accompanied Laura in the launch of the new video clip.

This video production was directed by Pedro Mercado and filmed in Araya, Sucre State. The filmmakers commented that it pays tribute to the “Master of Light”, Armando Reveron, and Venezuelan filmmaker Margot Benacerraf.

We now leave you with “Mas Feliz” for your viewing pleasure.