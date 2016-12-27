Juan Gabriel, the most successful of 2016

Juan Gabriel

The Mexican left us this year, reaching the top of the top in recognition

One of the saddest losses of this year has been that of Juan Gabriel. The Mexican music star left us last August 28 at age 66. Paradoxically – or not – after his death he became a true sales hit. He even achieved three platinum and one gold records, which is equivalent to more than 200,000 sold copies of his discography.

In addition, his last studio album, Los Dúo 2, remained for several weeks in first position of digital downloads and streaming reproductions throughout Latin America. Only in the United States achieved 428 thousand downloads in Spotify just a couple of days after his death. And, as if that were not enough, it remained for several weeks at the top of Billboard’s Top Latin Albums and Hot Latin Songs charts with its theme “Vestido De Etiqueta”.

Undoubtedly El Divo De Juárez has been a star of Mexican regional music and today is a legend. Perhaps that is the reason for the immeasurable success of Juan Gabriel.

We leave you with “Abrazame Muy Fuerte”.