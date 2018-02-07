JLO: NUMBER 1 WITH “AMOR AMOR AMOR”

JLO: NUMBER 1



THE SINGER LEADS THE RADIOS WITH HER NEW SONG WITH WISIN

Jennifer Lopez is on the Top of the most important Latin music charts. The actress and singer sounds strong with her most recent single “Amor Amor Amor” in collaboration of Wisin , one of the undisputed leaders of urban music. Together they surprise with an explosive theme that burns the dance floors.

And recently, it was known that the song is at the top of the “Latin Airplay” Billboard chart and became the most popular Latin radio hit in the US and Puerto Rico. The theme has also achieved impressive digital numbers with more than 59 million views on YouTube / VEVO and has exceeded 24 million streams on Spotify.

JLO, who is touring several cities in the United States, has incorporated this hit into her shows.

Finally, it is expected that this year Lopez will return to the scene with a new album.

While we wait for more news, we leave you with “Amor Amor Amor”.