If it’s to be…It’s up to me!

Your Personal Development

As much as I love salsa and bachata dancing, there is also the other side of me that I have not shared much except with my corporate clients. I am one that specializes in looking at organizations and then providing them with recommendations on how to make them better through efficiency gains, better customer experience, processes, technology, people practices, etc. Basically look at all customer touch points and make sure that you are providing your customers an optimal customer experience.

Through this extensive experience I also do personal coaching. My motto is, if it’s to be, its up to me! Really it’s about helping you be the best that you can be and not wasting your untapped potential. You would be amazed at what one could accomplish if you wold just remove self-limiting beliefs. It’s a shame that people keep on doing what they are doing year after year and then expect different results. You have to disrupt and make some drastic changes in order to uncover other opportunities. Whether this be a new job, new relationship, new friends, etc., it’s up to you to take that first step to the new you. You would be amazed what disrupting could do for your future success. I will talk about this in more detail in future posts.

My other hobby is real estate investing in order to generate free cash flow. This is another area that people are not taking full advantage of. I don’t mean just buying your home to live in, but actually buying additional properties where you have people paying your mortgage and in addition getting the benefit of appreciation. I have heard countless people tell me that their primary house has increased by $300,000! I listen, don’t judge but I encourage them to get additional investment properties. Why? The reason being that if your primary residence increases in value, then it also means that other houses have also increased in value. Unless of course you did some major renovations, but in either case you would still have to buy another house at a higher market price if you sell your current house. However, if you had bought an additional house, then that increase is true appreciation because if you wanted to cash out at any time, then that would be cash in your pocket to do whatever else you wanted with it since it was an investment property and not your primary residence. I will have a lot of tidbits to share in future posts on this as well.

I figure I have learned a lot, accumulated some wealth to live comfortably and now I thought why not share these nuggets with people in the dance community. I figure these people are already passionate about something like dancing so it should be easy enough to leverage that passion to move to the next level in their own personal development journeys.