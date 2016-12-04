Ha*Ash gets Quadruple Platinum in Mexico

Ha*Ash

2016 has been a great year for Ha*Ash, with numerous shows throughout Latin America achieving sales records in each of the countries they visited. In addition, their songs have dominated the radio charts in Latin America.

As if that were not enough, the duo received Quadruple Platinum for their most recent production, Primera Fila, released on November 11, 2014. “On behalf of Sony Music, we wanted to take advantage of this happy moment for Ha*Ash. Know that this [success] is happening in all Latin America, and Spain where we are going soon. That’s why I want to give you this recognition, which is not Gold, nor Diamond, it’s a Platinum Quadruple. Congratulations for this, “said the record label after completing the impressive Ha*Ash show at the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico.

“We are shocked. This is truly the happiest moment of our lives. Thank you for being present, for making this possible. We did not have recognition like this before and this is all possible thanks to you “, said Hanna, member of the duo, to such a surprise.

We now leave you listening to “Lo Aprendi De Ti”