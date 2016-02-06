Friday Night Mix by DJ Mixx Vol 1

By Mixx — February 06, 2016
DJ Mixx Master Manny is back with his Friday night Mix to kick the weekend off right. Enjoy!

Friday Night Mix by DJ Mixx by Dj M3 (Mixx Master Manny) on Mixcloud


(5) Readers Comments

  1. cynthia
    February 28, 2016 at 5:51 pm

    Great mix

  2. tom
    February 28, 2016 at 5:52 pm

    Keep them coming

  3. tom
    February 28, 2016 at 5:52 pm

    Nice way to start a weekend

  4. Sergio
    February 28, 2016 at 5:54 pm

    nice to mixing up salsa and bachata

  5. sarah
    February 28, 2016 at 5:55 pm

    so relaxing to pass time

