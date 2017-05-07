Feid calls us with 911

Reggaetonero launches his new single with Nacho

Feid is considered one of the new youth exponents of the urban genre and seeks to conquer Latin America. For this, the singer obtained the support of one of the most representative artists of reggaetón, Nacho , with whom he collaborates in “911”. He is the successor of his first single “Que Raro” in which he also had the collaboration of another urban star, J Balvin.

Its new theme also has a video clip that was filmed in the city of Medellín, Colombia. The plot recounts two parallel romantic stories, both in order to conquer the special girl.

Finally, remember that Feid has been recognized not only by his peers and followers but also by the music industry and criticsAmong the most outstanding achievements is the ASCAP award for its collaboration in the worldwide success “Ginza”.

Stay listening to “911”.