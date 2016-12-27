Enrique Iglesias Emotional with 2016

Enrique Iglesias

The Spanish singer closes a very successful year.

Enrique Iglesias became the most listened to singer in Latin America for this year. According to the digital portal Monitor Latino, “Duele El Corazón” is the song of 2016. There is no doubt that this song interpreted by the Spanish singer and the exponent of reggaetón Wisin is one of the hits that could be heard in all the radios. In addition, he led one of the most popular lists of Spotify in Spain.

Not only has “Duele El Corazon” been a great success for Iglesias, but also his last international tour. Among the countries he visited were Poland, Austria and the Czech Republic, where he closed the tour with an emotional farewell.

Sex & Love Tour also saw its way through Latin America visiting Guatemala, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, among others.

Great year for Enrique Iglesias! We expect 2017 to be the same if not more successful.