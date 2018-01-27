ENRIQUE IGLESIAS BREAKS RECORDS WITH “EL BAÑO”

Enrique Iglesias

The Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias is back on the radio with his latest hit

Enrique Iglesias started the year with a bang. Recently he became a father of twins! Together with his wife, the tennis player, Anna Kournikova they welcomed the arrival of Nicholas and Lucy on December 18.

If that wasn’t enough, his latest single “El Baño”, together with Bad Bunny , is at the top of the most popular radio stations in Latin America. The single also became the most downloaded song in 20 countries, including Spain, the United States (Latin genre), Mexico, Argentina, Dominican Republic, Colombia, Panama, Peru, Finland, Bulgaria, Estonia, Lithuania, and Israel among others .

I addition the music video was the most watched in the United States, Spain, Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Mexico. And, there are more news. In the first 24 hours after its release, the video exceeded 12 million views on YouTube. To date, it has obtained more than 51 million views. In the streaming lists, this song is placed in the Top 20 in more than 20 countries.

“El Baño” seems to be only the beginning of a year that will have many surprises as it was known that the Spanish is preparing his next studio album.

While we wait for more news, here is “El Baño”.